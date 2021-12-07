Advertisement

Northam proposes teacher pay raise during visit to Roanoke

Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a 10% raise for Virginia teachers Monday and he outlined the plan...
Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a 10% raise for Virginia teachers Monday and he outlined the plan during a visit to Roanoke.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam didn’t have to persuade the students at Roanoke’s Westside Elementary School.

During a visit to the school on Monday, they nodded their heads in agreement when he asked if their teachers deserve a raise.

Northam is proposing a 10% raise over the next two years. The increase will require a local match.

The Governor said it’s well-deserved.

Northam commended Virginia’s teachers for their work during the pandemic: first in virtual learning, then with a hybrid system and now back in the classroom.

“And to do all of this during a pandemic, I just commend all of our educators,” Northam said. “And so I’m proud as the 73rd Governor to be able to really respond to what we promised four years ago that education and our educators would be a top priority.”

Virginia teachers have received two raises since 2018. The latest proposal would bring the increase to 20% since Northam took office, and the Governor says, raise teacher pay above the national average.

While it remains to be seen what lawmakers will approve, Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Verletta White said additional funding for a pay raise will help school systems attract and retain highly qualified educators and staff.

“We need to adequately compensate our teachers and our employees, our staff members who work so very hard for our students,” White said, “especially in a time when there are more needs to serve and where they have had to be more flexible than ever. "

Northam will present his final budget before he leaves office in January, but it will be up to the General Assembly and the incoming governor Glenn Youngkin to approve the two-year spending plan.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KOLD News 13)
NCAA bowl game matchups announced Sunday
Minimal snow likely over our region.
Active pattern this week could bring rain and possible wintry weather
John-Bayleigh Smith mugshot
Man arrested for November killing in Roanoke
Courtesy: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Suspect charged, mower still missing in Franklin County
Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ...
Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia

Latest News

Businesses hit in Lynchburg shooting
Midweek system could bring a mix for some.
Monday, December 6 - Evening Outlook
Roanoke City Council votes to ban camping on city sidewalks
Courtesy: RHEC Facebook page
Roanoke Higher Education Center holding open house at chocolatepaper