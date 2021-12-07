Peebles, McDowell lead Liberty men’s basketball over Delaware State 96-60

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Brody Peebles and Keegan McDowell scored 18 points apiece and Liberty rolled to a 96-60 victory over Delaware State.

Peebles came off the bench to sink 4 of 6 from 3-point range for the Flames (5-3), who won their fourth straight game.

Dominik Fragala had 18 points for the Hornets (2-7), whose losing streak reached five games.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.