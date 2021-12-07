Advertisement

Rescue Mission of Roanoke releases statement on vote to ban sidewalk camping

Roanoke City Council voted Monday to make camping along city sidewalks worthy of a Class 4 Misdemeanor charge.
Courtesy: The Rescue Mission of Roanoke
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rescue Mission of Roanoke released the following statement in response to Monday night’s City Council vote to ban sidewalk camping:

“In light of the homeless camping ban ordinance that was passed yesterday by the Roanoke City Council, we will continue to do what we have always done, serve those in need. We know that an organization best serves its people when it responds to comments and concerns from those affected. We are listening, and we know the face of homelessness is constantly changing. As homelessness changes, we will do our best to serve each and every individual who needs services in our city. Our staff is undergoing training to better understand some of the challenges our guests and potential guests are facing. We do this because we know our primary responsibility is to help people get off the street, get them the services they need, and to help them find long term, stable housing. To everyone who spoke last night, we thank you for your feedback. At the end of the day, our goal is a common one, saving the lives of those who are homeless, addicted, and in need of help in our community.”

According to the organization’s Facebook page, “The Rescue Mission has continued a tradition of comprehensive care to those in crisis. It is a Christ-centered, grassroots organization offering programs to help people physically, psychologically, socially and spiritually.”

Further details about services can be found by visiting the Rescue Mission website.

