Roanoke City’s plastic bag tax takes effect January 1

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke will implement a 5-cent tax on disposable plastic bags provided to customers in grocery stores, convenience stores, and drugstores within the city limits. This takes effect January 1, 2022.

The city is reminding residents that by using your own bags to shop, you will never have to pay this tax, saying, “Switching to reusable bags also helps to reduce pollution, prevent litter in our community and stormwater system, and protect our rivers and streams.”

Click here for more from the city on the tax and on reusable bags.

