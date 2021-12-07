Roanoke police make arrest in Sunday shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in northwest Roanoke City Sunday.

J’Von Jones, 23 of Roanoke, faces charges for malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a felon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The afternoon of December 5, 2021, Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Glengary Avenue NW.

Officers found a man and a woman outside a home; both had been hit with gunfire. The woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening and she refused treatment, according to police. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

