Sunny today with alight wintry mix early tomorrow

Cold temperatures return today

Sun & Clouds

Midweek system could bring rain showers and/or a wintry mix

TUESDAY • WEDNESDAY

An area of high pressure will arrive behind the front which will introduce cooler air that lingers through the middle of the week. Highs through Thursday only reach the 30s in the Highlands and mid/upper 40s elsewhere.

Tuesday night, a cold front will get pushed toward the region. Models have been trending slower on the timing of the precipitation and much lighter on precipitation amounts. In fact, many areas may be hard-pressed to see much of anything. Questions still remain on the temperature profile at the time the precipitation arrives Wednesday morning. A few areas may have enough cold air to change some of the rain showers to snow/sleet in the higher elevations between 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

A light wintry mix with some accumulating snow in the mountains of West Virginia. (WDBJ Weather)

At this time, it’s unlikely areas south of Route 460 would see any wintry weather (snow/sleet). The Highlands and Greenbrier would have the best chance of seeing a light wintry mix in the grassy areas. Roads will be wet and above freezing.

Most of the moisture remains in the Carolinas

Drier air evaporates much of our precipitation

Warm ground melts any snow that does fall

Throughout Wednesday, temperatures at the surface warm quickly, forcing any wintry weather to come to an end by lunchtime. We remain chilly for the remainder of Wednesday with skies clearing out during the afternoon.

THURSDAY

The midweek cold front will keep temperatures on the colder side for Thursday with highs in the mid 40s along with gusty winds and sunshine.

FRIDAY

A warm front will push through which sends temperatures soaring Friday into the 50s along with lots of clouds. It will be a dry day despite the clouds.

SATURDAY • SUNDAY

A stronger front will enter the region with a better chance of rain late Saturday evening and Sunday. Afternoon highs will reach the 60s Saturday, cooling to the 50s Sunday. We’ll have more info on rain totals and specific timing by midweek.

More rain showers head our way this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

