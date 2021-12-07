Two men taken to hospital after Danville weekend shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A string of events that began at a home and continued to the nearby area of West Main Street and Old Mayfield Road led to two men being taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds Saturday night.

According to the Danville Police Department, two teenagers reported being shot in the 2900 block of West Main Street shortly before midnight. A 19-year-old man was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex and another 18-year-old man was located in a lot of a nearby closed business.

The 18-year-old was treated for a minor injury and released immediately. The 19-year-old is still receiving medical attention and is in stable condition.

Do not approach the pictured suspect vehicle if it is located. Its occupants are considered armed and dangerous by the Danville Police Department.

“Anyone who recognizes the suspect vehicle, knows the whereabouts or identities of the vehicle or suspects, was a witness to any of this incident, or has obtained any information on the shooting incident is please asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any available platforms to include calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818# . Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.”

