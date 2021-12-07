Update: Moneta firefighter recovering in hospital after accidental fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in Moneta Saturday that led to a firefighter being hospitalized was accidental, according to the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office. The investigation indicates the fire on Dale Court started when hot coals from the cleaning of a wood stove were left unattended in a metal bucket on the front porch of the home.

The bucket was directly next to kindling and other combustibles that were also on the porch, according to investigators. The injured firefighter remains in stable condition in an intensive care unit, and her medical team is hopeful she will be moved to a different unit this week, according to Bedford County Fire officials.

Bedford County Fire reports, “A thorough investigation into the events surrounding this incident has begun with an initial focus on collection of physical and audiovisual evidence. An analysis team has been assembled to review the yield of that investigation and to make necessary recommendations following determination of what happened, why it happened, and what can be done to reduce the risk of reoccurrence.”

