103-year-old vet gets special honor

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A local veteran received a rare honor in Lexington Wednesday.

Carl Planck was presented with a 70-year Masonic Veteran’s pin and certificate by local Masons in a short ceremony.

Planck, who is 103 years old, first joined the Mason in Ohio and was a Past Master -- which is the term for president -- of his lodge in Florida. He is also a World War II veteran. He was a P-38 pilot in the Pacific.

“He has been very blessed, and obviously he’s had a lot of trials and tribulations,” said his younger daughter, Debra Planck, “but again obviously God had a purpose for him on this earth and he’s still here.”

The Mountain City Lodge members who made the presentation also made him an honorary member of their lodge, and say they look forward to presenting him with an 80-year pin.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.