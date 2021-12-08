Advertisement

Central Virginia Health District mobile clinics about vaccine equity, spokesperson says

The planned mobile clinics are about vaccine equity, VDH says.
The planned mobile clinics are about vaccine equity, VDH says.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Virginia Health District is doing mobile vaccine clinics this week.

One is running Wednesday until 7 p.m. at the Campbell County Department of Social Services.

Another is planned from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Moneta Smith Mountain Lake Library.

VDH says these locations were selected for vaccine equity.

“It was spurred more from trying to look at vaccination through an equity lens and be able to reach people in a variety of different ways,” said Kim Foster, Central Virginia Health District population health community coordinator.

You can get first, second or third doses at the clinics.

You’ll also be able to pick which vaccine you want.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Boy dies after being found in Pulaski County YMCA pool
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after missing 1-year-old girl found in North Carolina
The mountains may see a few light snow showers early Wednesday morning.
Isolated morning mix Wednesday with a quick-moving front
Smith Mountain Lake land auction, Appalachian Power
Appalachian Power auctions off hundreds of acres at Smith Mountain Lake
Dr. Gary Hollis, a Roanoke College chemistry professor competed on JEOPARDY! Monday night and...
Roanoke College professor recaps his JEOPARDY! appearance

Latest News

VDH says they still recommend booster shots in the fight against coronavirus as the omicron...
Are booster shots effective against the omicron variant?
Flu Shots Recommended
Flu Shots Recommended
COVID-related hospitalizations rise in Virginia
Officials are keeping a close eye on the omicron variant, now detected in at least 19 states....
New COVID cases rise after Thanksgiving as scientists rush to study omicron