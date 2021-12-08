Central Virginia Health District mobile clinics about vaccine equity, spokesperson says

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Virginia Health District is doing mobile vaccine clinics this week.

One is running Wednesday until 7 p.m. at the Campbell County Department of Social Services.

Another is planned from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Moneta Smith Mountain Lake Library.

VDH says these locations were selected for vaccine equity.

“It was spurred more from trying to look at vaccination through an equity lens and be able to reach people in a variety of different ways,” said Kim Foster, Central Virginia Health District population health community coordinator.

You can get first, second or third doses at the clinics.

You’ll also be able to pick which vaccine you want.

