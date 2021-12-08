COVID leads to temporary closure of Liberty High School
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty High School in Bedford will be closed Thursday and Friday because of COVID cases, and will implement virtual learning both days.
The announcement was made Wednesday evening in a Facebook post.
The school system says the closure also impacts co-curricular and extracurricular activities.
School officials say the school is seeing a high number of cases, high rate of transmission and a lot of people in quarantine.
The closure will allow for cleaning time.
In-person instruction is scheduled to resume Monday.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.