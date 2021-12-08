Advertisement

COVID leads to temporary closure of Liberty High School

(AP)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Dec. 8, 2021
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty High School in Bedford will be closed Thursday and Friday because of COVID cases, and will implement virtual learning both days.

The announcement was made Wednesday evening in a Facebook post.

The school system says the closure also impacts co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

School officials say the school is seeing a high number of cases, high rate of transmission and a lot of people in quarantine.

The closure will allow for cleaning time.

In-person instruction is scheduled to resume Monday.

