COVID-related hospitalizations rise in Virginia

(WFIE)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 988,147 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, December 8, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,851 from Tuesday’s reported 985,296, a bigger increase than the 2.241 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 13,101,938 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday. 75% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 65.9% fully vaccinated. 86.6% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 77.1% are fully vaccinated.

10,641,747 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 7.7% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 7.4% reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there have been 14,838 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 14,798 reported Tuesday.

1,208 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, from the 1,131 reported Tuesday. 74,812 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

