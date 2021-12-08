Advertisement

COVID vaccination could skew mammogram results: What doctors say you should know

Doctors recommend waiting at least six weeks after the shot
Vaccines and Mammograms
Vaccines and Mammograms
By Jean Jadhon
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -If you’re getting your COVID-19 vaccine or a booster shot, you may want to hold off on getting a mammogram for at least six weeks.

The vaccination can cause the lymph nodes in the armpit to swell slightly. That can mean a patient will be called in for further testing, according to breast care specialists.

“It’s causing a lot of anxiety because people aren’t sure what’s going on,” said Dr. Lindsey Tuttle with the Carilion Breast Center. “I just want to say this is a normal reaction to the vaccine; it’s a sign that your body is forming those antibodies to the vaccine just as we want it do.”

The swelling is a typical reaction to many vaccinations, not just the COVID-19 shot, said Dr. Tuttle. It’s normal and it goes away on its own.

Dr. Tuttle stressed that both a mammogram and the vaccine are important for women to stay healthy.

“I would not recommend delaying your mammogram. I would be thoughtful as far as how you’re scheduling your mammogram and your vaccine,” said Dr. Tuttle. “If you’re having your booster wait six weeks to have your mammogram. If you have your mammogram scheduled I would wait until you get your mammogram results back [to get the vaccine,] but both the vaccine and the mammogram are important things to do for your health.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Boy dies after being found in Pulaski County YMCA pool
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after missing 1-year-old girl found in North Carolina
The mountains may see a few light snow showers early Wednesday morning.
Isolated morning mix Wednesday with a quick-moving front
Smith Mountain Lake land auction, Appalachian Power
Appalachian Power auctions off hundreds of acres at Smith Mountain Lake
Dr. Gary Hollis, a Roanoke College chemistry professor competed on JEOPARDY! Monday night and...
Roanoke College professor recaps his JEOPARDY! appearance

Latest News

Rescue Mission Responds to Concerns
Rescue Mission Responds to Concerns
Tech's Hoffman to Enter NFL Draft
Tech's Hoffman to Enter NFL Draft
JMU Previews Friday Game
JMU Previews Friday Game
Deriek Crouse was 39 when he was killed in a traffic stop.
Va Tech remembers fallen officer 10 years later