EARLY YEARS: Breakfast with Santa is back, raising money for Roanoke City Public Schools’ Help the Homeless Fund

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Breakfast with Santa is a holiday tradition in the Roanoke Valley.

This Saturday, December 11 families can enjoy the warmth of their cars while digging into a delicious meal.

“They’re going to get pancakes. They’re going to get baked apples and they’re going to get lots and lots of bacon,” says Kelly Sandridge with Roanoke City Public Schools.

Can’t say no to bacon!

The annual drive through- event is hosted by Roanoke City Public Schools and the STAR Council.

And of course, kids will also get some time with the jolly old elf himself.

“Santa will absolutely be there. Again, you just continue driving through and then Santa will be there to talk to all of the young and young at heart to hear your holiday wishes,” says Sandridge.

While bringing holiday joy, the event is also a fundraiser for Roanoke City Schools’ Help the Homeless Fund.

So far, this year, the school system has identified 386 students who are experiencing homelessness.

”Our families are struggling. They were struggling before and they’re struggling even more in some different ways now,” says Malora Horn, program coordinator for McKinney-Vento, a federal assistance program.

Donations from events like Breakfast with Santa go toward helping prevent families from becoming homeless.

“We’ve donated I think close to $52,500 of our money over the past several years. This money is such a great impact on our program. It does so much for our families,” says Horn.

One of the biggest challenges for families who are struggling is that there isn’t always shelter available to them.

“You know, we do have shelters in the area, but the majority of our families are doubled up with other family members and friends, because there’s - there’s only four shelters right now that can support families, but it’s limited,” says Horn.

Thanks to events like Breakfast with Santa, families in need can enjoy more of the magic of the holiday, with the hope of better things in the new year.

