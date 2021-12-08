Advertisement

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “The Nutcracker” coming back to the Berglund Center this weekend

This marks the 30th anniversary of Southwest Virginia Ballet’s production
This marks the 30th anniversary of Southwest Virginia Ballet's production
This marks the 30th anniversary of Southwest Virginia Ballet's production(Southwest Virginia Ballet)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the timeless tale of a young girl named Clara, who receives a Nutcracker doll at her parents’ annual holiday party. The nutcracker then comes to life, and the adventure begins.

Southwest Virginia Ballet has a huge cast of local dancers and performers that will bring the classic story to life on stage this weekend at the Berglund Center.

SVB’s “The Nutcracker” is a Virginia’s Blue Ridge Holiday tradition and is the longest running in our region.

Performances are this Saturday, December 11 at 3pm, and again on Sunday, December 12 at 3pm.

Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after missing 1-year-old girl found in North Carolina
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Boy dies after being found unresponsive in Pulaski County YMCA pool
The mountains may see a few light snow showers early Wednesday morning.
Isolated morning mix Wednesday with a quick-moving front
Smith Mountain Lake land auction, Appalachian Power
Appalachian Power auctions off hundreds of acres at Smith Mountain Lake
Officer Chad Stilley had worked for the town of Narrows for just over two years when Michael...
Trial begins in Giles Co. for Narrows officer charged with involuntary manslaughter

Latest News

Recipes for National Brownie Day
Money raised from fun family event will help hundreds of students facing homelessness this year
EARLY YEARS: Food, fun and visits with Santa, all to raise money for needy Roanoke City students
VDH expects to see the peak of flu season to come in February, doctors recommend getting your...
Virginia Department of Health reminds people to get the flu shot during National Influenza Vaccination Week
Veterans Hold Legislative Forum Tuesday Night
Veterans Hold Legislative Forum Tuesday Night