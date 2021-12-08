HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “The Nutcracker” coming back to the Berglund Center this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the timeless tale of a young girl named Clara, who receives a Nutcracker doll at her parents’ annual holiday party. The nutcracker then comes to life, and the adventure begins.

Southwest Virginia Ballet has a huge cast of local dancers and performers that will bring the classic story to life on stage this weekend at the Berglund Center.

SVB’s “The Nutcracker” is a Virginia’s Blue Ridge Holiday tradition and is the longest running in our region.

Performances are this Saturday, December 11 at 3pm, and again on Sunday, December 12 at 3pm.

