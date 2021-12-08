Isolated mix this morning followed by afternoon sun
Better chances of rain moves in Saturday
- Brief sleet/snow/rain mix Wednesday morning, especially in the mountains
- Most areas remain dry
- Wetter system for the weekend
WEDNESDAY
This morning, a cold front will get pushed toward the region. Models have been trending slower on the timing of the precipitation and much lighter on precipitation amounts. In fact, many areas may be hard-pressed to see much of anything. Questions still remain on the temperature profile at the time the precipitation arrives Wednesday morning. A few areas may have enough cold air to see some snow/sleet, especially in the higher elevations between 6 a.m. until 11 a.m.
At this time, it’s unlikely areas south of Route 460 would see any wintry weather (snow/sleet). The Highlands and Greenbrier would have the best chance of seeing a light wintry mix in the grassy areas. Roads will be above freezing.
- The heaviest of the moisture remains in the Carolinas
- Drier air evaporates much of our precipitation
- Warm ground melts anything that does fall
By midday, any precipitation is long gone, with increasing sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 40s.
THURSDAY
The midweek cold front will keep temperatures on the colder side for Thursday with highs in the mid 40s along with gusty winds and sunshine.
FRIDAY
A warm front will push through Friday with afternoon highs climbing into the 50s along with lots of clouds. There may be enough lift for a stray shower during the afternoon, but nothing as widespread as what we’ll see over the weekend.
SATURDAY • SUNDAY
A stronger front will enter the region with a better chance of rain late Saturday afternoon which will last into Sunday. Afternoon highs will reach well into the 60s to near 70 Saturday, cooling to the 50s Sunday. A good portion of the area could see about 0.50″ of rain by the time the system exits early Sunday. This would be much needed rain for our area.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.