Isolated mix this morning followed by afternoon sun

Brief sleet/snow/rain mix Wednesday morning, especially in the mountains

Most areas remain dry

Wetter system for the weekend

WEDNESDAY

This morning, a cold front will get pushed toward the region. Models have been trending slower on the timing of the precipitation and much lighter on precipitation amounts. In fact, many areas may be hard-pressed to see much of anything. Questions still remain on the temperature profile at the time the precipitation arrives Wednesday morning. A few areas may have enough cold air to see some snow/sleet, especially in the higher elevations between 6 a.m. until 11 a.m.

At this time, it’s unlikely areas south of Route 460 would see any wintry weather (snow/sleet). The Highlands and Greenbrier would have the best chance of seeing a light wintry mix in the grassy areas. Roads will be above freezing.

The heaviest of the moisture remains in the Carolinas

Drier air evaporates much of our precipitation

Warm ground melts anything that does fall

A few rain/snow/sleet showers are possible between 5am and 10am. Most remain dry. (WDBJ)

By midday, any precipitation is long gone, with increasing sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

The midweek cold front will keep temperatures on the colder side for Thursday with highs in the mid 40s along with gusty winds and sunshine.

FRIDAY

A warm front will push through Friday with afternoon highs climbing into the 50s along with lots of clouds. There may be enough lift for a stray shower during the afternoon, but nothing as widespread as what we’ll see over the weekend.

We could see a few showers Friday afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY • SUNDAY

A stronger front will enter the region with a better chance of rain late Saturday afternoon which will last into Sunday. Afternoon highs will reach well into the 60s to near 70 Saturday, cooling to the 50s Sunday. A good portion of the area could see about 0.50″ of rain by the time the system exits early Sunday. This would be much needed rain for our area.

More rain showers head our way this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

