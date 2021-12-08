Local nonprofit to be featured on national television program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit in one of our hometowns will be highlighted in the national spotlight.

The nonprofit, enCircle, will be featured on ViewPoint, a television show that covers educational topics hosted by actor Dennis Quaid.

Film crews were in Roanoke Wednesday.

The short documentary will show the nonprofit’s Minnick schools and its programs for people with developmental disabilities.

“We were really excited to get the phone call that we had been selected to be featured on this national program. We’re all really dedicated to the work we do every day across Virginia supporting people and into West Virginia, and it’s exciting to think that, that work is going to be featured all across the county and that our mission to make the world a more loving place is going to be spread even broader,” said Margaret Nimmo Holland, the Chief Engagement Officer for enCircle.

The segment will air on public television stations across the U.S. next year.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.