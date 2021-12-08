Advertisement

One person injured in Texas mall shooting, authorities say

More than a dozen police units responded to the Killeen Mall Tuesday night.
More than a dozen police units responded to the Killeen Mall Tuesday night.(Eric Franklin for KWTX)
By Amanda Alvarado and Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Officers in Texas swarmed a local mall to respond to a disturbance that was momentarily upgraded to an active shooter situation, KWTX reported.

“We do have one injured and the victim has been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White with unknown injuries,” Killeen Police Department said. “We continue to evacuate the mall and we ask the community to stay clear from the area.”

A spokesperson for the police department said the shooter’s status is “unknown.”

The incident happened at Killeen Mall shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Our officers are currently working a situation at the Killeen Mall. We ask the community to please stay away from the area at this time,” police said in tweet shortly after responding to the incident.

By 7:30 p.m., more than a dozen police units were on the scene.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after missing 1-year-old girl found in North Carolina
Smith Mountain Lake land auction, Appalachian Power
Appalachian Power auctions off hundreds of acres at Smith Mountain Lake
John-Bayleigh Smith mugshot
Man arrested for November killing in Roanoke
Businesses hit in Lynchburg shooting
Courtesy: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Suspect charged, mower still missing in Franklin County

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. On...
Both sides rest in Josh Duggar child pornography trial
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, with members of the Republican...
Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit
Pearl Harbor survivor Herb Elfring, center, speaks with National Park Service workers in Pearl...
Pearl Harbor survivors gather on 80th anniversary of attack
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen in this file photo. Putin...
Biden-Putin square off for 2 hours as Ukraine tensions mount