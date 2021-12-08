Advertisement

The “Patron Saint of Lost Dogs” helps bring pets home

By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a bigger project than you’d expect, rescuing a lost dog.

“I need that side big,” said Monica Good, directing her volunteer helpers as they set up a trap. “That side needs to look big when the dog comes.”

It’s a roughly six-by-eight-foot pen, set to catch a dog that’s frightened and disoriented and unlikely to even come to people who want to help.

“There are some professionals out there, and that’s what they do for a living,” Good explained. “But a lot of people can’t afford their services, that’s where I come in. I believe you have to give something back to God, and this is what I do for God.”

She’s been described as the patron saint of lost dogs, dogs like Oden. He got away after his family’s car hit a deer, hiding in the woods for weeks.

“There were a lot of tears and a lot of prayers going up for Oden,” remembered Jody Swink, who helped with his capture. “I was I very involved and it was heartbreaking.”

Until Monica did her thing, and the pen’s door snapped closed behind him.

“The best feeling ever, for them and for us,” Good said. “For whatever team is helping me at the time. It’s the best feeling.”

But this day, it’s another dog, sighted out by Douthat park, where he got away as his people were camping, and Monica and her team are putting together another trap to bring him home.

“It’s a passion, said Bill Wells, who helped out. “I mean, what they’ll do for animals, it gets you right here.”

“I’m hoping that God is on our side tonight,” Good said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Boy dies after being found in Pulaski County YMCA pool
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after missing 1-year-old girl found in North Carolina
The mountains may see a few light snow showers early Wednesday morning.
Isolated morning mix Wednesday with a quick-moving front
Smith Mountain Lake land auction, Appalachian Power
Appalachian Power auctions off hundreds of acres at Smith Mountain Lake
Dr. Gary Hollis, a Roanoke College chemistry professor competed on JEOPARDY! Monday night and...
Roanoke College professor recaps his JEOPARDY! appearance

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Recount upholds GOP win in contested Virginia House race
Carl Planck receives his certificate at a short ceremony.
103-year-old vet gets special honor
Rosie's Expands in Vinton
Pulaski Community Remembers 5-Year-Old Auston
Pulaski Community Remembers 5-Year-Old Auston