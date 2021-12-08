Advertisement

Recipes for National Brownie Day

Boozey Brownies: Make your boxed mix better with wine
(tcw-kfvs12)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - December 8th is National Brownie Day.

Here are some recipes to spice up the treat for your next holiday party.

All that you need is a box of brownie mix of your choosing, eggs, water, oil and other ingredients.

The first thing we are going to do is prepare brownie mix according to the box instructions.

If you are making the sweet and salty brownies, you’ll want to add some pretzels or potato chips or both into the mix.

For the sweet brownie trees, you can add in marshmallows and M&Ms.

Pour into a prepared baking dish and bake this for as long as the box requires. Some boxed brownie instruction times may vary.

Decorate and enjoy!

