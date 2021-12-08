Advertisement

Reward offered in shooting of albino deer in Patrick County

Photo of an albino deer in Patrick County, later found shot
Photo of an albino deer in Patrick County, later found shot(Matthew Griffin)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A $350 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information about the illegal shooting and killing of two albino deer in Patrick County, according to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.

The shootings took place the morning of December 6 in the area of Little Russel Creek Road and Clark House Farm Road.

If you know or have heard anything about the shootings, you’re asked to contact Game Warden Dale Owens at 276-692-6978.

