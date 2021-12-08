Roanoke College professor recaps his JEOPARDY! appearance

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you haven’t yet watched Monday night’s JEOPARDY! episode - heads up! We have a very exciting spoiler.

Dr. Gary Hollis, a Roanoke College chemistry professor, competed on Jeopardy Monday and won! After trying out for the show for four decades, Hollis beat out two other professors from Vanderbilt and Penn State. He says filming the show went by so quickly and he enjoyed meeting the host and crew. He said being able to sit down and enjoy it at a watch party last night with colleagues and friends was a treat.

”I had faculty colleagues, I had current students, I had former students, my church family, golfing buddies, people form my Pokémon go community there,” he said. “...And I will tell you, having everybody in the room screaming and yelling for Jeopardy It was great. Everybody seemed to have such a great time.”

There will be three semi final episodes next week. The winners of those episodes move onto the finals late next week. Dr. Hollis was hush hush about the results so we’ll have to wait and see! You can watch it on WDBJ7 at 7:30!

You can watch our full interview with Dr. Hollis on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk here:

