Roanoke honors Pearl Harbor anniversary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A daughter honored her father’s mission and memory at the Roanoke War Memorial. And veterans gathered for a ceremony at the Hotel Roanoke, as the region remembered Pearl Harbor on the 80th anniversary of the attack.

Della Economy-Bryant said her father would have been pleased, by the Roanoke police officers and firefighters who paid their respects at the Roanoke War Memorial Tuesday morning.

“I just can’t express the gratitude I have toward y’all,” she told them.

Bryant’s father, Suttie Economy, was a World War II Navy veteran, who made it his mission to advocate for other service men and women, and for the memorial that honors those who gave their lives in service to the country.

Economy died in May at the age of 95.

But with wreaths donated by Woods Farms, Bryant was determined to keep her father’s Pearl Harbor Day tradition alive.

“And he wanted everybody to know how important freedom was and how these men and women fought for our freedom,” Bryant said.

At the Hotel Roanoke, a ceremony included the sound of Taps, and a salute from veterans at the moment when the first bombs were dropped on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago.

American Legion Post 240 of Daleville partnered with the WoodmenLife Roanoke Chapter 66 and the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center to host the commemoration. The brief ceremony included some emotional moments for veterans who attended.

“I came to tears here when Taps started, because I know what it stands for, and the meaning of it,” said veteran and American Legion member Marvin Moore.

“God Bless those people that went down with the ship,” said veteran and fellow American Legion member Harry E. Helton.

“God bless America. God Bless us all.”

