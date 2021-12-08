Roanoke Salvation Army needs support for Angel Tree Program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Salvation Army leaders say 200 children in their Angel Tree program have not yet been adopted.

To be adopted means a member of the community will provide that child’s Christmas wishes and needs. The items are due back to the Salvation Army this Friday.

If you want to help, you can pick up a tag on the Christmas trees at the Valley View Mall, or support with gifts or donations online.

Captain Jamie Clay asked the community for their support as the deadline draws closer.

“Maybe this year you’re doing ok with Christmas for your own family,” she said. “But everyone out there could always use not a hand out but a hand up and we can do that and care for each other and we can all get through this together.”

Captain Clay says they are also looking for volunteers for distribution day.

You can reach out to the Roanoke Salvation Army if you’d like to help out.

You can watch our full conversation with Captain Clay on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk here:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.