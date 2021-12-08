Roanoke Valley veterans hold legislative forum

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - With the state anticipating a budget surplus of more than $2.5 billion, groups that look to Richmond for funding are more optimistic about their prospects.

Tuesday night, the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council, the Association of the United States Army and American Legion Post 3 held their annual legislative forum.

Their priorities include funding for suicide prevention, tax relief and eliminating the spouse burial charge at military cemeteries.

Dan Karnes is President of the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council:

“Now that doesn’t mean we’ll get everything we want. I don’t think we ever do, but we get some of it and we have to keep working at it,” Karnes told WDBJ7. “But I think we’ve had years where the state was strapped for funds. That’s not the case this year.”

The veterans heard from Senators John Edwards and David Suetterlein, and Delegates Joe McNamara and Sam Rasoul.

The General Assembly opens on January 12th.

