Advertisement

Roanoke Valley veterans hold legislative forum

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - With the state anticipating a budget surplus of more than $2.5 billion, groups that look to Richmond for funding are more optimistic about their prospects.

Tuesday night, the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council, the Association of the United States Army and American Legion Post 3 held their annual legislative forum.

Their priorities include funding for suicide prevention, tax relief and eliminating the spouse burial charge at military cemeteries.

Dan Karnes is President of the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council:

“Now that doesn’t mean we’ll get everything we want. I don’t think we ever do, but we get some of it and we have to keep working at it,” Karnes told WDBJ7. “But I think we’ve had years where the state was strapped for funds. That’s not the case this year.”

The veterans heard from Senators John Edwards and David Suetterlein, and Delegates Joe McNamara and Sam Rasoul.

The General Assembly opens on January 12th.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after missing 1-year-old girl found in North Carolina
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Boy dies after being found unresponsive in Pulaski County YMCA pool
The mountains may see a few light snow showers early Wednesday morning.
Isolated morning mix Wednesday with a quick-moving front
Smith Mountain Lake land auction, Appalachian Power
Appalachian Power auctions off hundreds of acres at Smith Mountain Lake
Officer Chad Stilley had worked for the town of Narrows for just over two years when Michael...
Trial begins in Giles Co. for Narrows officer charged with involuntary manslaughter

Latest News

Veterans Hold Legislative Forum Tuesday Night
Veterans Hold Legislative Forum Tuesday Night
Vinton Water Service Update
Vinton Water Service Update
Roanoke College Professor Recaps Jeopardy! Experience
United Way's 'Alice Project'