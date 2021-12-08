Rosie’s finishes facility expansion, more than doubles in size

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - From jackhammers to jackpots, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Vinton has more than doubled its games and its space with the completion of a new expansion.

The facility has expanded its entertainment in more ways than one.

“Our customers, simple supply and demand, wanted more gaming space,” says Ernie Dellaverson, Regional General Manager for Rosie’s Gaming Emporium. “We went from 15,000 square feet, we added an additional 18,000 square feet. 350 additional games and these are new games that nobody has seen in the area before. We actually brought another component in too that we’re very excited about, a live stage as well. So we have a venue here.”

Guests also have extra parking with the addition of a 280-space parking garage.

“There’s been a lacking entertainment component in the area,” he explains. “There are a couple places in Downtown Roanoke, but now we’re bring it out to the Vinton area and I think there is demand for this adult entertainment in our area.”

The project was fully underway in the spring and cost $28 million.

“The Town of Vinton loves it,” adds Dellaverson. “This has been such a great drive for them, such a great economic engine. I beg a lot of people to go down and check out the downtown Vinton area. It has a lot of fantastic little shops that they incorporated in there. New restaurants. It’s been a win-win situation for both of us.”

Rosie’s says before the expansion it could hold about 480 people at a time.

Now, it can hold close to 1,500.

