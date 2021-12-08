Advertisement

Senator Kaine champions continuation of Child Tax Credit to support workforce

Child Tax Credit to support workforce
(Source: CNN)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) has launched a child tax credit stories website for families in Virginia to share how the credit payments have helped them.

The motivation behind this measure is to extend the Child Tax Credit as part of the Build Back Better bill. Without action by Congress, the credits will end December 15.

Senator Kaine says pillars of this bill are educational support, workforce training and childcare support, which are all elements to support the American workforce in relation to the infrastructure bill.

“Affordable childcare, universal pre-K, it’s good for kids, but it also helps people get into the workforce,” explains the Senator. “We still have I think nearly two million people who exited the workforce during COVID who haven’t come back in. One of the obstacles that folks are facing is an absence of high quality, affordable childcare.”

Senator Kaine also had a group meeting with Governor-Elect Youngkin that Kaine described as positive and productive.

