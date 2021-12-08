Advertisement

Skill games back online in Virginia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Skill Games are going back online across the Commonwealth, after a judge granted a temporary injunction.

Two machines at Don Ho’s Restaurant and Lounge in Roanoke County were activated around ten o’clock Tuesday morning.

There are about 200 Queen of Virginia games in the Roanoke Valley, and most should be back on line by Friday.

“I’ve had numerous phone calls and people asking me all of the time, when they’re going to start up,” said Don Ho’s Donnie Sutliff. “And I’ve already had a bunch of phone calls this morning, and have actually had a couple of people coming in to play before I opened up, so I’m looking forward to it, and I hope it lasts a whole lot longer than just six or seven months.”

Former NASCAR driver and truck stop owner Hermie Sadler filed a lawsuit challenging the state ban.

The injunction should allow businesses to host the machines until attorneys can argue the merits of the case next year.

