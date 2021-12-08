Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Danville convenience store

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are looking for two black male suspects after an armed robbery Monday night at the Fas Mart convenience store (1016 Goodyear Blvd.).

The two suspects were masked and brought out a gun before leaving with cash as they fled on foot to Newgass Street towards the back of the business.

Information regarding the suspects may lead to a cash reward, according to Danville Police.

“Information on this incident can be shared through any available platforms to include calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media, Facebook messenger, or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.