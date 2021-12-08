Advertisement

Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Danville convenience store

The two suspects were masked and brought out a gun before leaving with cash as they fled on foot to Newgass Street towards the back of the business.
(KTUU)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are looking for two black male suspects after an armed robbery Monday night at the Fas Mart convenience store (1016 Goodyear Blvd.).

The two suspects were masked and brought out a gun before leaving with cash as they fled on foot to Newgass Street towards the back of the business.

Information regarding the suspects may lead to a cash reward, according to Danville Police.

“Information on this incident can be shared through any available platforms to include calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media, Facebook messenger, or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John-Bayleigh Smith mugshot
Man arrested for November killing in Roanoke
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after missing 1-year-old girl found in North Carolina
Smith Mountain Lake land auction, Appalachian Power
Appalachian Power auctions off hundreds of acres at Smith Mountain Lake
Courtesy: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Suspect charged, mower still missing in Franklin County
A cold front brings a few snow showers to the mountains Wednesday morning.
Rapid temperature drop behind tonight’s cold front

Latest News

Western Virginia Water Authority to own and operate Vinton water and sewer system
Danville Police
Two men taken to hospital after Danville weekend shooting
(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Governor Northam proposes police officer raises for outgoing budget
Roanoke City will tax disposable plastic bags provided to customers in grocery stores,...
Roanoke City’s plastic bag tax takes effect January 1