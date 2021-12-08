Woman with a gift of giving recognized by Hometown Holiday Helpers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are in a season of giving as we prepare for the holidays and look to the new year. But one Roanoke woman finds ways to give back to the ones she loves year-round.

Ruth Redd and her daughter-in-law Amanda Lewis fill a living room full of laughter.

They are spending the morning together at Amanda’s Roanoke home.

“If we have down time we will sit there and tell each other how our day was and what we have seen for the day. A little bit of everything,” Redd said.

The two have known each other for a decade. Amanda said she gained an added sense of security with Ruth as her friend and mother-in-law.

“She has just always been there and helped without us having to ask,” Lewis said.

That’s why she nominated Redd for WDBJ7′s Hometown Holiday Helpers.

“I thought it was important because I wanted to try to bless her with something special,” Lewis said.

She said it’s emotional, because Redd always goes above and beyond for others.

“I think more of family and friends before myself,” Redd said.

Redd has stepped in to take care of her grandbabies when Lewis had complications with her pregnancy. She’s made sure her mother has a safe place to live. And she’s also helped strangers by working as a bus driver to transport disabled neighbors.

“Some people may be having a bad day, and you could jump in and give them a good day. And some of them would come in a hug you,” Redd said. “It was a great experience.”

Unfortunately, that experience was put on hold last year as Redd battled some medical issues. She’s been on medical leave and recovering.

“It’s still a great challenge because I have my days where I can’t hardly get up,” Redd said.

Even though she has needed her own support with these challenges, she said she is grateful.

“I made it through with family and friends,” Redd said.

And even with a little extra boost this holiday season. Redd still is only thinking about giving back.

“I love it, I love it, I really do,” she said.

