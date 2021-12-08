Wood products company expands in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - A manufacturer of residential hardwood floors will invest nearly $9.3 million in Patrick County to build a state-of-the-art hardwood sorting and stacking facility, according to Governor Ralph Northam.

The new Ten Oaks, LLC mill will enable the company to strengthen its supply chain, optimize yield on raw materials and improve production quality and efficiencies, according to Northam, all while creating a new market for Virginia’s hardwood sawmills. The project is slated to create 11 high-paying jobs and lead to the purchase of more than $18 million of Virginia-grown forest products over the next three years.

“We are really happy with this announcement, and we are convinced that this project will have a positive impact for Patrick County’s community,” said Ten Oaks President Pierre Thabet. “This will help to accelerate the growth by developing new innovations and secure the wellbeing of the region. We are confident that it will be a success over time.”

“Ten Oaks’ expansion and continued investment is a reflection of Virginia’s thriving forestry industry,” said Governor Northam. “I am grateful to Ten Oaks for their commitment to providing new economic opportunities and valuable high-paying jobs to Patrick County.”

“Thanks to companies like Ten Oaks and Prolam, forestry is Virginia’s third-largest private industry, a critical part of the Commonwealth’s economy, especially in rural areas,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “I am pleased to partner with Patrick County through the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Program to support this important project; one that grows the market for Virginia hardwoods and supports proper management and restoration of our forests.”

“Ten Oaks’ decision to expand in Patrick County is a testament to the highly-skilled workforce and extensive infrastructure networks in place across the Commonwealth and especially in Southern Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We thank the company for its investment in the region and contribution to Virginia’s wood products industry, and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

“The Patrick County Board of Supervisors, Patrick County Administration, and Patrick County Economic Development Authority are excited for Ten Oaks’ new expansion venture in our community. Ten Oaks, LLC has proven their strong corporate citizenship in Patrick County by providing excellent jobs to area residents and we look forward to continuing working with them,” said County Administrator Geri Hazelwood. “With the help of Governor Northam, the Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development, Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and local leaders, Patrick County continues to make progress in adding new jobs.”

“I am thrilled to hear that Ten Oaks will be investing $9.3 million in Patrick County,” said Senator Bill Stanley (R-20). “The creation of 11 new high-paying jobs is a big win for those in the County and in Southwest Virginia. Ten Oaks has been a great partner with the Patrick County community over the years, and I am confident that many more businesses will follow in Ten Oaks footsteps to reinvest in Southwest Virginia.”

