Youngkin transition reviews a flood of applications

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin says members of his transition team are making progress as they work to build the new administration, but it’s taking time to review all of the applications they’ve received.

In an Interview with WDBJ7 Tuesday afternoon, Youngkin said the transition has received “many, many” applications from people who are interested in working in the new administration.

“I’m so encouraged, because there are so many qualified people who are willing to serve Virginians,” Youngkin said. “And so we’ll work through over the next few weeks, some of the most important positions and get them settled, and build our team.”

Youngkin also provided more details about his inauguration, releasing a schedule of eight events during inauguration weekend in mid-January. The theme of the Youngkin inauguration will be “Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia Together.”

