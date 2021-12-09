Altavista installs school zone cameras for speed enforcement

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Enforcement of school zone speed limits will be stepped up in Altavista - without needing police around.

New cameras are in the sky at Altavista Combined School, watching out for those driving over the school zone speed limit.

This comes after WDBJ7 first reported the police department’s interest in installing the cameras last year.

“The bottom line to this program is safety. That’s what we want to reiterate. This is not a money-making venture. It’s something we want to use to calm the traffic,” said Thomas Merricks, police chief.

Merricks says the cameras activate for drivers going 10 over the limit when the school zone speed limit is active.

A trial phase will start soon, where drivers will get a warning in the mail for violations.

But starting January 18, you could get a citation, along with a $100 fine, if you’re caught speeding.

“It does not go against your driving record or your DMV record. It’s a civil penalty,” said Merricks.

Merricks says the cameras are one of the first of their kind in the state, but a first in this area.

Mayor Mike Mattox, who says his friend was killed crossing outside the school, hopes students who walk to and from the building will feel safe.

“They’re all the time streaming over and we just want to make it safe as possible for them to get where they need to be,” said Mattox.

The cameras are electronically calibrated. Police will review each case before tickets are issued.

They also hope to add more at the elementary school.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.