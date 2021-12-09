Bath Restaurant Week lets some eateries show improvements

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Bath County, it’s restaurant week, and some of the local eateries are taking advantage of this time to not only show off their menus, but some of the changes they’ve made during the pandemic.

For example, next door to Les Cochons d’Or, where saws and tools are now, soon there will be tables filled with diners.

“We wanted more flexibility,” said Chef and Co-owner Kyle Krieger. “That’s kind of what we learned from the shutdown, is that we had to do a lot with the space that we had.”

In what used to be a pharmacy, Krieger is adding breakfast and lunch service in the newly-renamed Jackson River Café.

“What can we do more?” Krieger said they wondered. “It’s great to do one little thing and stay in that bubble, but to expand our horizons as professionals, you always want to grow and do more.”

And over here, he can do it for more people in a future where he thinks guests will want more space.

“You know, pre-pandemic, it was pack as many people as you could into a restaurant to make that revenue,” Krieger explained. “But now, when I travel, I don’t want to go into a packed restaurant.”

Across Main Street, at the Bacova Brewery, owner Seth Ellis expanded similarly about a year ago.

“People like to eat and drink,” Ellis said, “and we already had a place to drink and food compliments beer very greatly, so we were able to combine the two as a lot breweries have.”

He added a kitchen to his tasting room when the pizzeria next door closed.

“You take the opportunities you have and you can really capitalize on them,” he said.

And, oddly enough, he thinks the past year will only make things easier.

“The pandemic, and running a restaurant during a pandemic, is all we know,” Ellis said.

Meanwhile, at the future Jackson River Café, they’re hoping to welcome folks in a little less than two weeks.

“You try to stay focused on what you can control,” said Krieger. “And these four walls, even though they’ve grown, that’s what we can control right now.”

