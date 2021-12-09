Christiansburg Earth Fare set to open in January

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new Earth Fare store in Christiansburg is set to open early January.

According to a post on the store’s Facebook page, doors will officially open January 12 at 8 a.m.

The story was originally slated to open in the spring of 2021. Project leaders said earlier this summer the pandemic caused delays, especially when it came to construction.

According to Earth Fare, this new location will be its “first prototype of a reimagined natural food store experience.”

After the previous owners of the chain closed all its locations and declared bankruptcy in February 2020, a group headed by a co-founder of the original Earth Fare is looking to keep the same mission and standards of the original founders a focal point.

