Advertisement

Christiansburg Earth Fare set to open in January

Artists rendering of the Christiansburg Marketplace location courtesy Earth Fare
Artists rendering of the Christiansburg Marketplace location courtesy Earth Fare(Artists rendering of the Christiansburg Marketplace location courtesy Earth Fare)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new Earth Fare store in Christiansburg is set to open early January.

According to a post on the store’s Facebook page, doors will officially open January 12 at 8 a.m.

The story was originally slated to open in the spring of 2021. Project leaders said earlier this summer the pandemic caused delays, especially when it came to construction.

According to Earth Fare, this new location will be its “first prototype of a reimagined natural food store experience.”

After the previous owners of the chain closed all its locations and declared bankruptcy in February 2020, a group headed by a co-founder of the original Earth Fare is looking to keep the same mission and standards of the original founders a focal point.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski Community Remembers 5-Year-Old Auston
Pulaski Police, Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney investigating boy’s death
SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies from injuries sustained in training
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Boy dies after being found in Pulaski County YMCA pool
Photo of an albino deer in Patrick County, later found shot
Reward offered in shooting of albino deer in Patrick County
COVID leads to temporary closure of Liberty High School

Latest News

Hollins University gifted $75 million donation for scholarships
COVID in Virginia: Day-to-day increase rises; hospitalizations down
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 9, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 9, 2021
Officer Chad Stilley had worked for the town of Narrows for just over two years when Michael...
Judge dismisses charges for Narrows officer on trial following fatal crash