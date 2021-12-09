Dog found tied to pole makes Roanoke “Nutcracker” appearance

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Angels of Assisi Release) - Southwest Virginia Ballet will feature a canine cameo in this year’s performance of ‘The Nutcracker.’

Luna was found abandoned, tied to a pole last month, and was “in rough shape,” according to Angels of Assisi. Animal Control took her to Angels of Assisi, where she received hospitalization, veterinary care and TLC. The animal care agency says she is doing much better and is on the road to recovery.

You can see Luna at Southwest Virginia Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker Saturday, December 11 or Sunday, December 12.

Luna the dog, found abandoned last month, is featured in the 2021 "Nutcracker" performance by Southwest Virginia Ballet (Angels of Assisi)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.