Hardwood flooring manufacturer Ten Oaks creates 11 jobs and invests $9.3 million in Patrick County

STUART, Va. (WDBJ) - Investing $9.3 million to build an indoor wood sorting and stacking facility, Ten Oaks has announced it will bring 11 new jobs to Patrick County.

“We are going to keep on investing in this community and grow this business because of the quality of the lumber, the employees, the community, and the location.” said Pierre Thabet, president of Ten Oaks.

As the company will be sorting all qualities of lumber, making use of each one, more than $18 million of Virginia forest products will be purchased over the next three years.

“They are supporting forest landowners; we need markets to make sure we keep our working landscapes intact and the state and that we can keep that land in the families if they chose to do so, so we need healthy markets,” said Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring.

Ten Oaks also announced it will partner with another Patrick County company, Prolam, to produce hardwood flooring for its commercial trucks using low-quality lumber.

“They will be able to sort that lumber and choose where it goes, so they can make the best use of that, so they try to utilize all their lumber so there will be no waste,” said Ring.

