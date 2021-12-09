Advertisement

‘Heart of the Holidays’ kicks off in Christiansburg

Family’s are also encouraged to ‘light up' their homes for the holidays for a chance to win and be featured.(Town of Christiansburg)
By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg is getting ready for tons of holiday events. It is all part of ‘Heart of the Holidays’.

This series of community events include a visit from Santa, a Christmas parade and so much more!

Families are also encouraged to ‘light up their homes for the holidays for a chance to win and be featured on the town’s Facebook page.

“These types of events you can bring your community together and have all your family and friends, how they’re enjoying events. You know, last year was really difficult for many folks, they weren’t able to get out and do things and for this year, we’re able to provide that for everyone. And we’ve got just a variety of things that we’re doing so we’re really looking forward to the month of December,” said Brad Epperly, the director of Parks and Recreation in Christiansburg.

Many of the events are hosted by Parks and Recreation in partnership with many town organizations.

Posted by Town of Christiansburg, VA on Monday, November 29, 2021

