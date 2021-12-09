Hollins University gifted $75 million donation for scholarships

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An anonymous donor has gifted $75 million to her alma mater Hollins University.

According to the university, it’s the largest single gift in Hollins’ history and, referencing a Chronicle of Higher Education article, is the largest donation ever given to a women’s college.

On top of that, a spokesperson Hollins said it represents one of the largest single donations every given to a college or university solely by a female donor, as well as one of the largest ever to a small liberal arts college.

The $75 million will be distributed in $25 million increments over the next three fiscal years to fund the Levavi Oculos Endowed Scholarship Fund. According to Hollins, by the 2025-26 academic year, leaders estimate a minimum of 125 students, a little less than 20% of the current undergraduate student body, will benefit from this gift

“This gift is such a profound and powerful statement about the value of higher education for women,” said President Mary Dana Hinton in a press release. “The transformational educational opportunities created by it will have a visible and sustained impact for generations of women to come at Hollins. Most of all, this generosity will enable future students who otherwise would not be able to attend college to access that opportunity.”

The donor, a Hollins alumna, agreed: “Hollins’ mission and the value of its enduring presence and direction as a progressive institution were the catalyst for my gift and the urgency of making the funds available immediately. It ensures Hollins can move forward, with confidence, as an institution committed to women and the liberal arts.”

Currently, the undergraduate student body is 36% low-income, 34% first generation, and 30% students of color.

The first $25 million installment will support student scholarships beginning in the fall of 2023.

