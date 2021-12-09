Advertisement

Hunters for the Hungry Virginia nears 30 million servings provided in 30-year history

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One local organization working to feed those in need just received a boost to help that happen.

Hunters for the Hungry, based in Big Island, has been in existence for 30 years and fed almost 30 million people. The Altria Companies Employee Community Fund just gave the organization a $25,000 grant. The president of Hunters for the Hungry says the grant will help process and deliver hundreds of deer.

“It’s huge. We can do about 500 deer, which will allow us to do about 80,000 servings for those in need,” says Gary Arrington, Director, Hunters for the Hungry.

The organization provided more than 207,000 pounds of venison in 2020 and has provided 29.6 million servings since its inception. The group is hopeful this grant can help them reach 30 million servings.

On average, one deer can provide about 40 pounds of meat to the program.

Information about how to donate to the organization is available here.

