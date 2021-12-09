Judge dismisses charges for Narrows officer on trial following fatal crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A judge has dismissed charges against a Narrows police officer who was on trial in connection with a deadly crash.

Chad Stilley was charged with the involuntary manslaughter of 28-year-old Michael Acord. According to officials, the night of July 24, 2020, another officer caught Acord speeding on his motorcycle. Acord eluded him for several miles, and ultimately crashed into Stilley’s unmarked police vehicle. Acord died following the crash.

There was a motion made to strike the charges Thursday morning in court. The judge explained the Commonwealth’s Attorney did not prove there was enough evidence.

The judge noted prosecutors had five to six experts but none of them were ever called to the stand and were not used as experts.

The judge said, “You know gross negligence when you see it and that’s not what happened here.” He also dismissed the jury that had been selected to try the case.

This is a developing story. Check back in to this article for more details as they become available from the courtroom.

