Advertisement

Man accused of assaulting officers, trying to take gun

Christopher Gillespie mugshot
Christopher Gillespie mugshot(Pulaski Police Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A Draper man has been charged after two police officers were assaulted and the man allegedly tried to take one of their guns.

Christopher Gillespie, 28, faces charges of Attempted Assault to Disarm an Officer, Assault and Battery on Law Enforcement, Obstruction of Justice by Force, Resist Arrest, Obstruction of Justice, Falsely Identify Self to Law Enforcement, Possession of a Concealed Weapon and Possession of a Schedule I/II Drug.

The evening of December 9, Pulaski Police officers were called to the area of 1st Street SE and South Washington Avenue about a possible wanted man. Police say they talked to the man, since identified as Gillespie, who lied about his name, and he ran off when they tried to detain him. That led to Gillespie assaulting both officers and trying to take one of their guns, according to police.

The man ran off but was arrested after a short chase, according to police. He had an outstanding felony warrant.

Gillespie and the officers were treated at and released from a hospital with minor injuries. Gillespie was taken to the New River Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond. More charges are being considered.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski Community Remembers 5-Year-Old Auston
Pulaski Police, Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney investigating boy’s death
SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies from injuries sustained in training
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Boy dies after being found in Pulaski County YMCA pool
Photo of an albino deer in Patrick County, later found shot
Reward offered in shooting of albino deer in Patrick County
Officer Chad Stilley had worked for the town of Narrows for just over two years when Michael...
Judge dismisses charges for Narrows officer on trial following fatal crash

Latest News

Family’s are also encouraged to ‘light up' their homes for the holidays for a chance to win and...
‘Heart of the Holidays’ kicks off in Christiansburg
Bath County Restaurant Week Underway
Bath County Restaurant Week Underway
Martinsville Unemployment Second Highest in State
Martinsville Unemployment Second Highest in State
JMU Kicker Gets Fred Mitchell Award
JMU Kicker Gets Fred Mitchell Award
Rescue Mission Responds to Criticism
Rescue Mission Responds to Criticism