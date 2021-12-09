Advertisement

Man wanted in Henry County on meth distribution charge

Timothy Edward Ross, wanted by the Henry County Sheriff's Office as part of a drug investigation
Timothy Edward Ross, wanted by the Henry County Sheriff's Office as part of a drug investigation(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted as part of an investigation into methamphetamine distribution.

December 1, 2021, sheriff’s investigators executed a search warrant at 45 Blossom Street in Bassett. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators seized about one pound of methamphetamine, multiple pounds of marijuana and a small quantity of cocaine. The approximate street value of the narcotics seized is in excess of $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Five vehicles, 18 firearms and $465,207 were also seized.

A warrant has been issued for Timothy Edward Ross, 48. He is wanted on one count of distribution of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine. He is Black, 6′2″ and 260 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ross or narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). 

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

