New STEM center celebrated at Jubilee Family Development Center

A ribbon cutting ceremony at the new STEM center at the Jubilee Family Development Center...
A ribbon cutting ceremony at the new STEM center at the Jubilee Family Development Center Thursday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg organization celebrated new beginnings Thursday.

The Jubilee Family Development Center cut the ribbon on its new STEM center Thursday morning.

The project has been in the works for years.

Leaders at the center say they hope to bring people out of poverty with its programs.

“We can talk about so many things, about crime, about poverty,” said Sterling Wilder, executive director. “I’m so sick of talking. I want to know what we are doing and this is what we’re doing is a STEM center that persons in poverty can get out of poverty.”

The building will be named Astronaut Leland Melvin STEM Center after a donation of $100,000 by Melvin.

