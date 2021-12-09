Advertisement

Proposed congressional maps give Dems an edge in Virginia

Spanberger
Spanberger
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Draft maps for new congressional districts in Virginia would provide Democrats a strong chance to win a majority of the state’s 11 seats, but they also draw Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger out of her Richmond-area district.

The maps released Wednesday were prepared by two special masters — one each nominated by Democrats and Republicans — in accordance with an order from the Supreme Court of Virginia. The court has stepped in to draw the maps after a new bipartisan redistricting commission failed to agree on maps for either Congress or the General Assembly.

Spanberger represents a swing district in central Virginia. That district would be re-centered in heavily Democratic Prince William county under the new proposal.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski Community Remembers 5-Year-Old Auston
Pulaski Police, Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney investigating boy’s death
SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies from injuries sustained in training
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Boy dies after being found in Pulaski County YMCA pool
Photo of an albino deer in Patrick County, later found shot
Reward offered in shooting of albino deer in Patrick County
Officer Chad Stilley had worked for the town of Narrows for just over two years when Michael...
Judge dismisses charges for Narrows officer on trial following fatal crash

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Recount upholds GOP win in contested Virginia House race
Senator Warner Fights for VA FEMA Relief
Senator Warner Fights for VA FEMA Relief
Child Tax Credit to support workforce
Senator Kaine champions continuation of Child Tax Credit to support workforce
Flooding in Hurley, VA.
Senator Warner concerned FEMA may underserve rural communities