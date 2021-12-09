Quiet today with more rain this weekend

A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon

Dry through early Friday

Wetter system for the weekend

THURSDAY

Temperatures remain on the cooler side again today with highs in the mid 40s along with partly sunny skies.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

A warm front will push through the area during the afternoon as highs climb back into the 50s. We’ll see more clouds build in as well. There may be enough lift for a stray shower during the afternoon, but nothing as widespread as what we’ll see on Saturday. Take your umbrella with you just in case Friday.

We could see a few showers Friday afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY

A strong cold front will enter the region with a better chance of rain late Saturday afternoon. Our highs will reach well into the 60s to near 70 Saturday as the showers enter from the west around lunchtime. The line of rain will move east across the area during the afternoon and should exit Saturday night. Due to the timing, many hometown Christmas parades may be impacted. A good portion of the area could see about 0.50″ of rain by the time the system exits. This is much needed rainfall for the region.

More rain showers head our way this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

With the front to our east by Sunday morning, we can expect sunshine to increase through the day. Dry, gusty northwest winds will bring the cooler air back into town. Afternoon highs only reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

