Rescue Mission of Roanoke aims for more inclusivity, better communication with homeless community

A Rescue Mission guest heads to the cafeteria for lunch on Friday afternoon.
A Rescue Mission guest heads to the cafeteria for lunch on Friday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of people spoke at the Roanoke City Council meeting this week before members approved an ordinance to ban camping on city sidewalks.

Those opposed include many who’ve lived on the streets themselves, and they say things need to change at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke if they want to persuade more people into the shelter.

Folks accused the shelter of not being inclusive of the LGBTQ community and say their income-holding requirement has made them hesitant to seek help there.

The mission’s CEO says there was misinformation at the meeting they want to clear up, and their team is talking about how they can update and improve their services to welcome everyone.

“Some of it is things we need to hear and listen to and react to and learn from, and we’re always open to that. We always want to be the best that we can be to meet the needs of our community,” says Clark. “One of the things that hurt to hear was some of the comments of people who are LGBTQ who maybe haven’t felt welcome or haven’t felt safe. We want to be sure to welcome everyone.”

The mission provides food, shelter, and medical care, requiring residents to save 75% of their income once they become employed.

“People are able to move with their savings to pay their first month’s rent and turn on utilities. The goal is stability. All that money comes back to them,” explains Clark. “Sometimes I think there’s this misconception that the mission’s forcing me to give my money there and they’re going to keep it; that is not the case at all.”

Required attendance at a nightly chapel service was a tradition suspended due to COVID, and is being reconsidered

“We’re looking at that and trying to offer as many options as we can to be welcoming and into a safe place and still stay true to who we are as Christians,” adds Clark. “We don’t want to see someone displaced from a sidewalk and maybe go to a more remote area that might even be more dangerous for them. We want to get them into a safe place. That’s our goal.”

Clark says staff at the mission will continue to go through training to better serve the LGBTQ community.

Enforcement of the ordinance begins January 1.

