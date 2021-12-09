Advertisement

Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce gathers for second annual get-together

By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Chamber of Commerce serving Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County gathered Thursday to “Keep the Cheer Here” for the second year in a row.

They had light refreshments and supported local charities by dropping off unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items as donations for The Salvation Army and Rockbridge Area Relief Association.

”It’s been fun,” said Chamber Executive Director Tracy Lyons. “People have been in and out all morning, dropping off toy donations and food and grabbing some hot coffee from the Georges, which is always good. And we have five different restaurants that donated food for the morning, so we love to get that out there at let you guys enjoy that.”

It was also an opportunity for new Chamber members who joined in 2021 to be recognized by staff and board members.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski Community Remembers 5-Year-Old Auston
Pulaski Police, Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney investigating boy’s death
SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies from injuries sustained in training
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Boy dies after being found in Pulaski County YMCA pool
Photo of an albino deer in Patrick County, later found shot
Reward offered in shooting of albino deer in Patrick County
Officer Chad Stilley had worked for the town of Narrows for just over two years when Michael...
Judge dismisses charges for Narrows officer on trial following fatal crash

Latest News

900 Pounds of Venison Donated
900 Pounds of Venison Donated
Rescue Mission Responds to Criticism
Rescue Mission Responds to Criticism
Hunters for the Hungry Gets Grant
Hunters for the Hungry Gets Grant
A Rescue Mission guest heads to the cafeteria for lunch on Friday afternoon.
Rescue Mission of Roanoke aims for more inclusivity, better communication with homeless community