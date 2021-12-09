Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce gathers for second annual get-together

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Chamber of Commerce serving Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County gathered Thursday to “Keep the Cheer Here” for the second year in a row.

They had light refreshments and supported local charities by dropping off unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items as donations for The Salvation Army and Rockbridge Area Relief Association.

”It’s been fun,” said Chamber Executive Director Tracy Lyons. “People have been in and out all morning, dropping off toy donations and food and grabbing some hot coffee from the Georges, which is always good. And we have five different restaurants that donated food for the morning, so we love to get that out there at let you guys enjoy that.”

It was also an opportunity for new Chamber members who joined in 2021 to be recognized by staff and board members.

