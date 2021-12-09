Advertisement

Trial for Roanoke murder suspect continued to January

Defense attorney Rob Dean sits with hit client, Joshua Salters, charged with first degree murder in the death of Kenneth Scott.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man charged with first-degree murder is now expected to have his day in court next year.

Joshua Salters is charged with the murder of 24-year old Kenneth Scott, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Scott was shot and killed on Gayle Street in Northwest Roanoke in October 2020.

Salters appeared in court November 12, 2021, entering three ‘not guilty’ pleas on his three felony charges.

His two-day trial was set to begin Monday, November 22, but was continued after a material witness did not show due to illness.

The trial was rescheduled to begin Thursday, December 9, but the witness again did not appear after two subpoenas for her testimony. Defense attorney Rob Dean motioned for the trial to be continued, insisting on Salters’s constitutional right to have all called witnesses present.

A trial date is expected sometime in January 2022.

