Unregistered sex offender arrested after chase

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man said to be a violent sex offender is in custody after a police chase.

Scott Antwain Brown, 43 of Hillsville, is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

December 1, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, one of its deputies tried to stop a driver on Airport Road for numerous violations. The driver sped from the deputy, turning onto Coon Ridge Road and then onto Goodspur Road. The deputy briefly lost sight of the vehicle, then saw it hidden and empty behind a home on Goodspur.

Brown was caught outside the home and taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office, and he told the deputy he was wanted out of Grayson County on probation violations.

Brown has since been served on four probation violations, failing to register as a violent sex offender, eluding and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.